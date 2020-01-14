CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $4.21 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 161,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 43,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

