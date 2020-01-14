CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $978,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,159,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $129.95 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.