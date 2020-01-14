CGI Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CGI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $86.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 182.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CGI by 105.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

