Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CHNG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.73.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

