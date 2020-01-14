Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) versus El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chanticleer and El Pollo LoCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chanticleer $40.61 million 0.17 -$6.85 million ($1.45) -0.46 El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 1.19 -$8.99 million $0.74 20.08

Chanticleer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than El Pollo LoCo. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo LoCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chanticleer and El Pollo LoCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chanticleer 0 0 2 0 3.00 El Pollo LoCo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chanticleer presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 430.30%. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Chanticleer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chanticleer is more favorable than El Pollo LoCo.

Volatility and Risk

Chanticleer has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chanticleer and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chanticleer -27.61% -115.43% -19.07% El Pollo LoCo -0.46% 10.85% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Chanticleer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Chanticleer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

