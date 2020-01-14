Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded by First Analysis to Neutral

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.