Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Chegg from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of CHGG opened at $41.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $142,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,822 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,273 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 6.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at about $319,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

