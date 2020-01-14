Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 265,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

