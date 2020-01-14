Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 84,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

NYSE PG opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

