CIBC Begins Coverage on Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $21.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

