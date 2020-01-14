Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $22.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 1,637.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

