Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

