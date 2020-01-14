Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.