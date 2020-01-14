Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 101,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.