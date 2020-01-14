Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

COHU opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 251.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $400,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

