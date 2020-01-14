Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

COLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.61 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

