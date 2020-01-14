Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.60 ($35.58) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.41 ($45.83).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of SGO stock opened at €35.67 ($41.48) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a one year high of €52.40 ($60.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.36.

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.