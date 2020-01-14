Comparing Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 5.15% 6.02% 3.39% Barrick Gold 15.85% 3.60% 2.04%

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.21 billion 1.70 -$23.60 million $0.10 43.50 Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.28 -$1.55 billion $0.35 49.86

Kinross Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinross Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 5 5 0 2.36 Barrick Gold 0 3 4 0 2.57

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $15.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2018, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 25.5 million ounces of gold, as well as 53.9 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

