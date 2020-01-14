Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 7,291.37%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 44,104 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 679.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

