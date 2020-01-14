Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of CEIX opened at $11.68 on Monday. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $299.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Consol Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

