ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

CFRX stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

