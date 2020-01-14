Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and CIT Group (NASDAQ:CIT)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 CIT Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.60%. CIT Group has a consensus price target of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given CIT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $103.76 million 3.61 $20.60 million $1.85 17.56 CIT Group $3.27 billion 1.29 $447.10 million $4.04 11.07

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 21.56% 10.16% 1.10% CIT Group 15.11% 8.99% 1.00%

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIT Group pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIT Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CIT Group beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses. The Consumer Banking segment provides deposits, including checking and savings accounts, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage and small business administration loans, as well as fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

