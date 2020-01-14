Contrasting Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Four Corners Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FCPT)

Origen Financial (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origen Financial and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origen Financial $50,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust $143.63 million 13.41 $82.39 million $1.41 19.82

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Origen Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origen Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Origen Financial has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origen Financial and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Origen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Origen Financial and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origen Financial N/A N/A N/A Four Corners Property Trust 47.59% 10.90% 5.56%

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Origen Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origen Financial

Origen Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It manages residual interests in its securitized loan portfolios. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Origen Financial, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

