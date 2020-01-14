Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) versus Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Critical Review

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard 3.23% 4.41% 1.47% Allison Transmission 23.61% 91.48% 14.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cooper-Standard and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 2 3 1 0 1.83 Allison Transmission 1 4 4 0 2.33

Cooper-Standard presently has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.12%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $48.13, suggesting a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Cooper-Standard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper-Standard is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Allison Transmission’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $3.63 billion 0.14 $107.77 million $8.79 3.31 Allison Transmission $2.71 billion 2.16 $639.00 million $4.78 10.27

Allison Transmission has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Cooper-Standard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Cooper-Standard on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, metallic brake lines and bundles, quick connects, direct injection and port fuel rails, and tube coatings. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, DPF and SCR emission lines, degas tanks, air intake and charge products, and transmission oil cooling hoses, as well as turbo charger, secondary air, and brake and clutch hoses. It also provides anti-vibration systems, such as powertrain mount systems that include multi-state vacuum switchable hydraulic engine, bi-state electric switchable hydraulic engine, conventional hydraulic, and elastomeric mounts; and chassis suspension components, which comprise conventional and hydraulic body mounts and bushings, as well as strut mounts, spring seats and bumpers, mass dampers, and dual durometer bushings. The company's products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

