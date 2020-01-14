Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. Copart has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Copart by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 400,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,930,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Copart by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.