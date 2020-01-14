Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$377.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.15 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

