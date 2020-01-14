Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

CSOD stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Also, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,401 shares of company stock worth $9,372,503 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

