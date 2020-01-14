Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

