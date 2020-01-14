Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.00.

CJR.B opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$8.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

