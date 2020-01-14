Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day moving average of $289.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock worth $9,739,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.