Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) to an add rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 410 ($5.39).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 454 ($5.97) target price (up previously from GBX 422 ($5.55)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 371 ($4.88) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 480.17 ($6.32).

CSP stock opened at GBX 481.80 ($6.34) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 350.65. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 477.80 ($6.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3259.0000551 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from Countryside Properties’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 34,429 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £161,127.72 ($211,954.38).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

