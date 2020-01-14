Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $410.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $441.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.66 and its 200-day moving average is $455.90. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $385.36 and a 52-week high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a current ratio of 29.49.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.64, for a total transaction of $4,129,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,437 shares of company stock valued at $17,583,369. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 187.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

