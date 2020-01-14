Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $3.34.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

