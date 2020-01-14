Credit Suisse Group Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,630

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,232.50 ($42.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,272.13. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Insiders have bought 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.