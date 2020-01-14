Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.09. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

