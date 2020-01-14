Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives GBX 3,197 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Crh Plc (LON:CRH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

CRH stock opened at GBX 3,022 ($39.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 2,107 ($27.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,007.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,793.04.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

