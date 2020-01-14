Critical Analysis: Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and The Castle Group (NYSE:CAGU)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 13.86% 37.04% 10.83%

Volatility and Risk

The Castle Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Castle Group and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Las Vegas Sands 0 8 6 0 2.43

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $67.56, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Castle Group and Las Vegas Sands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.10 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $13.73 billion 4.04 $2.41 billion $3.32 21.73

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats The Castle Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

