CUSHING RENAISS/COM (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SZC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

