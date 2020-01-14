Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (CYCCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

