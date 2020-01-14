CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,068. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

