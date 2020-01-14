Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,470 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 211.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 283.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

