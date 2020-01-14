Dell (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DELL. Nomura lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

NYSE:DELL opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. Dell has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 4,926 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $246,250.74. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,637,963 shares of company stock worth $86,156,461. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell by 57.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Dell by 112,348.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dell by 134.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after purchasing an additional 684,414 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,623,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dell by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after purchasing an additional 490,086 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

