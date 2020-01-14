Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.75-7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE DAL opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

