Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNLI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $136,950.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 604,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 194,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.