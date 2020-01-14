Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

DENN opened at $20.41 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

