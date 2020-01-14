Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

DERM has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $19.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Dermira has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dermira by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dermira by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dermira by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dermira by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dermira by 621.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

