Deutsche Bank Boosts GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,125

GVC (LON:GVC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GVC. Peel Hunt upped their price target on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,015 ($13.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,047.58 ($13.78).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 922.60 ($12.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 878.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 750.15. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

