Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.28 ($42.18).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €33.73 ($39.22) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.21.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.