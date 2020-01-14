DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.80.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $235.84 on Friday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $242.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total value of $233,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,136 shares of company stock worth $9,254,429. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 379.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

