Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,570 ($46.96) to GBX 3,630 ($47.75) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,437.33 ($45.22).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,232.50 ($42.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,272.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

